Pune district logs 10,102 new COVID-19 cases, 8 fatalities

Pune, Jan 16 (PTI) Pune district in Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 10,102 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 12,49,885. The death toll rose by eight to 19,292, an official said.

The case positivity rate of the Pune district stood at over 25 per cent, he said.

Of the 10,102 new infections, 5,375 were reported from Pune city, 2,626 from the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township, and 2,101 from rural and cantonment areas, he said.

The active tally of cases in the Pune district now stands at 60,686, of which 2,232 patients are hospitalised, the official added.

A total of 5,405 patients recovered from the infection during the day, he added. PTI SPK NSK NSK

