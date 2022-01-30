Pune Fire Department Rescues 10 Persian Cats From A Burning 3-storey Building

In a positive development, 10 Persian cats were rescued by Pune Fire Department from a 3-storey building where a fire broke out on Friday night. According to the fire official, the pets were stuck in a flat that was filled with smoke caused by the fire. However, the rescue department was successful in rescuing the animals.

Maharashtra fire officials rescue Persian cats:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Ten Persian cats were rescued by Pune Fire Department from a 3-storey building where a fire broke out on Friday night.



"The pets were stuck in a flat that was filled with smoke caused by the fire, but we managed to rescue them," a fire official said pic.twitter.com/tV30vuXako — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Incidents of fire in Pune

Earlier, in November a massive fire had broken out during wee hours at a furniture godown in the Pisoli area of Maharashtra's Pune city. The statement from the Fire Department revealed that 14 fire tenders and vehicles rushed to the spot upon receiving the information about the incident at 3:30 am.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the mishap at the furniture storage facility in Pune. At that time, the Fire Department had stated that fire tenders reached the facility shortly after they were contacted for a cluster of tin sheds storing wooden and other types of furniture that was burning.

Given the highly flammable and combustible materials, as many as 14 fire fighting vehicles along with Pune Police were deployed to the spot. The Fire Officer said that the degree of the fire was aggravated due to the storage of wooden furniture, including sawdust, which is one of the highly combustible materials.

Prior to this, in October, a similar incident had taken place where a fire had broken out in a furniture godown in Pune but no casualty was reported, as per the fire brigade officials. The incident had taken place in the Gangadham area of suburban Kondhwa. According to the fire brigade, no one was hurt and flames were doused.

"The fire department received a call about a fire in a furniture godown at around 8.45 pm. Upon receiving the call, a total of 14 water tankers were dispatched to the spot and the fire was brought under control," said an official.

In March 2021, a major fire had broken out in Pune's fashion street where over 500 shops were gutted in the blaze and several had suffered a major loss.