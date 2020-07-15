Pune Lockdown: Civic Body Announces Phase Two From July 18 To 23

Amid a surge in Coronavirus cases and fear that Pune may turn into a new hotspot after Mumbai, the city's civic body has decided to impose the second phase of lockdown from July 18 till July 23. Pune is already in a strict lockdown whose first phase is due to end on July 18.

Medical stores, dairies, hospitals, and essential services will be allowed to remain open as per Shekhar Gaikwad, Commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation. The PMC has also declared its strategy to focus on the three ‘I’s — identifying patients, intensifying contract tracing and testing, and increasing bed capacity.

The total lockdown in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and some other rural areas of the district will continue till July 23 in order to prevent the spread of the infection. Containment zones will be observed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad area, and the nearby 22 villages that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots.

Coronavirus outbreak

Pune district reported 1,491 new coronavirus patients, taking the number of cases to 41,326, a health official said on Tuesday. The death toll due to coronavirus in the western Maharashtra district reached 1,141 with 43 patients succumbing since Monday evening, he added.

"Of the 1,491 cases, 690 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 28,676 patients so far," the official said said, adding that 728 patients were also discharged from hospitals. 521 new cases were found in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune city where the case count now stands at 8,420.

Maharashtra on Tuesday clocked 6,741 fresh cases of novel Coronavirus disease, taking the overall tally of confirmed cases to 2,67,665, informed the state health department. The death toll rose due to COVID-19 to 10,695 after 213 patients succumbed to the illness in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients jumped by 4,500 in the same period to reach 1,49,007. As of July 14, there are 1,07,665 active cases in Maharashtra.

(PTI Photo) (With agency inputs)

