Pune: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Storage Facility Post Midnight, No Casualties

During the wee hours of November 9, a massive fire broke out at a furniture godown in the Pisoli area of Maharashtra's Pune city. The statement from the Fire Department revealed that 14 fire tenders and vehicles rushed to the spot upon receiving the information about the incident at 3:30 am.

"The fire brigade managed to bring the fire under control at around 6:30 am but all the material in the godown was destroyed in the fire," said the Fire Department.

While the dousing and cooling operations are underway, no casualties or injuries have been reported in the mishap at the furniture storage facility in Pune.

Notably, the Fire Department stated that fire tenders reached the facility shortly after they were contacted for a cluster of tin sheds storing wooden and other types of furniture that was burning. Given the highly flammable and combustible materials, as many as 14 fire fighting vehicles along with Pune Police were deployed to the spot. The Fire Officer said that the degree of the fire was aggravated due to the storage of wooden furniture, including sawdust which is one of the highly combustible materials.