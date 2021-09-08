Pune: Minor Girl Abducted From Railway Station & Gangraped; 14 Arrested So Far

In another incident of crime against women, a 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped on August 31, Tuesday. In a recent development, six more men have been arrested in the case.

Earlier on Monday, eight people including six autorickshaw drivers and two Railway employees were arrested in connection with the incident. Later, on Tuesday, more people including a male friend of the girl were arrested taking the total number of people to 14. Speaking on the matter, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ensured about taking stern punishment against the accused and has given strict directions to the police.

Minor girl raped in Pune

The incident which took place last week on Tuesday involved a 14-year-old girl who was abducted at the Pune Railway Station and later gang-raped at multiple places in the city. The girl was reportedly waiting to board a train and was set to meet a friend. However, the train did not arrive, and this was when she was targeted by a few auto-rickshaw drivers. She was offered help by an autorickshaw driver who told her that the train would arrive the next day and he would her help find accommodation for the night. However, the driver along with his associates tricked the girl and took her to multiple places, and sexually assaulted her.

Meanwhile, a missing case was earlier filed by the girl's family at the police station after which an investigation was carried out. The police later tracked her down on Sunday who told them that she was abducted and raped.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused which included six auto drivers and two Class IV employees of railways.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image Credits:Representative Image)