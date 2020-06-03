Pune Municipal Corporation Terminates Agreement With PFI For The Burial Of Dead Bodies

After Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis cried foul over Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation seeking the help of Popular Front of India, another civic body has come under the scanner. A letter addressed to the officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation on June 2 by Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad clearly mentions that it too had an arrangement with the PFI. In the letter, Gaikwad ordered the removal of PFI from the list of social service organizations designated to help the PMC in respectful disposal of dead bodies of Muslims.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) cancels agreement with Popular Front Of India (PFI) for the burial of Muslims who die of #COVID19. Earlier PMC had made an agreement with PFI Pune to take their help for the burial of Muslims. pic.twitter.com/V413u3dB8W — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Fadnavis levels accusation against BMC

On Tuesday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accused the BMC of giving legitimacy to the Popular Front of India. He referred to a letter written by the civic body's Executive Health Officer on May 18 to various hospitals in Mumbai pertaining to the respectful disposal of dead bodies. The letter asks the hospital in-charge to inform 4 coordinators of the PFI whenever there is a suspected COVID-19 death of a Muslim patient. It mentions that the 'Task Force Team' from PFI would facilitate the burial of dead bodies of Muslims. At the same time, it adds that the BMC's decision shall be final in case of any dispute.

Devendra Fadnavis contended that PFI was allegedly involved in anti-national and anti-social activities. He questioned Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on whether he agreed with this directive by the BMC. Thereafter, the BJP leader urged the state government to take strict action in this regard.

How did the alleged anti-national and anti-social organisation PFI get work in BMC?@mybmc pic.twitter.com/fwInZ3Y2Na — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 2, 2020

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra surge

With 2287 novel coronavirus cases being reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the state's COVID-19 tally surged to 72,300. There are 38,493 active cases in the state. The number of recovered soared to 31,333 after 1225 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day. 103 deaths- 49 from Mumbai, 10 each from Mira-Bhayandar and Pune, 6 each from Raigad and Satara, 5 from Solapur, 4 each from Navi Mumbai and Panvel, three each from Sangli and Akola and one each from Thane, Ahmednagar and Nashik were reported on Tuesday taking the state's death toll to 2465. 69 of the aforesaid deceased had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

