The Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Balsnehi Kaksha (Children Friendly Cell)’ at six police stations in the city on the occasion of World Children’s Day. The cells were inaugurated at Sinhagad Road, Dattawadi, Alankar, Kothrud, Warje and Uttam Nagar police stations.

An official press release stated, “As per the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, all agencies working for children should remain child-friendly. The ‘Balsnehi Kaksha’ have been formed to create a children-friendly environment for juveniles in conflict with the law and those children who require legal aid in the jurisdictions of respective police stations."

UNICEF to keep its digital platforms shut on World Children's Day in solidarity with Afghan children

Meanwhile, on World Children’s Day, UNICEF Afghanistan has decided to close all its digital platforms on Saturday, in solidarity with Afghan children who are bearing the rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis in the country.

"In solidarity with the children of Afghanistan who are bearing the brunt of a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis, this year, as UNICEF marks World Children's Day (WCD) globally, UNICEF Afghanistan will not celebrate," a United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) statement read.

World Children's Day

As per the United Nations, World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on November 20 each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare. November 20 is an important date as it is the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.

Mothers and fathers, teachers, nurses and doctors, government leaders and civil society activists, religious and community elders, corporate moguls and media professionals, as well as young people and children themselves, can play an important part in making World Children's Day relevant for their societies, communities and nations. World Children's Day offers each of us an inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children.

(With Agency Inputs)

(Image: )