Now, Pune Pastor Endorses Sacred Oil & Religious Chant As Cure For Coronavirus; Draws Flak

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, a city-based pastor in Pune endorsed a “sacred” oil accompanied by chanting “blood of Jesus” for 100 times to keep the virus at bay. These claims made by pastor Peter Silway of Vineyard Workers’ Church, Dapodi, drawing sharp reactions from Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) and demanded action against the community leader.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Peter Silway is seen talking about how spirituality will curb the coronavirus outbreak at a time when there is no medicine available. Herein, he especially suggests the application of “sacred” oil while chanting “blood of Jesus”.

Reacting to the video, Milind Deshmukh, state chief secretary of MANS, said, “This is hypocrisy in the name of god. What will happen to an infected person if he/she relies on such remedies — thus keeping self away from treatment and isolation? These people will give rise to another disaster by spreading this contagious disease. Given the circumstances, we have appealed to authorities concerned for action against those who are disseminating wrong messages.”

He added that Silway violated the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 — and is completely unnecessary when experts across the globe are trying to find a cure. “At such a time, promoting yoga or gaumutra as cures need to be banned and people associated need to be booked,” Deshmukh said.

Swami Chakrapani's bizarre claims

While medical practitioners across the globe have said there is no cure as such for the virus, Swami Chakrapani claimed that cow urine is the "only cure" for COVID-19 and requested global leaders to consume the "miracle liquid" and lead by example in the fight against the contagious viral disease.

Swami Chakrapani claimed that Coronavirus is an "avatar" that has come to punish those who eat non-vegetarian food. Asking for forgiveness from the virus on behalf of meat eaters, he pledged that Indians will never eat meat again.

"Coronavirus has come because of the people who kill and eat animals. When you kill an animal, it creates a sort of energy that causes destruction in that place. This is the reason why it is spreading in the entire world," he claimed.

