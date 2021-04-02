Pune: Restaurants, Malls To Be Shut For 7 Days; Night Curfew Imposed Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Pune administration declared on Friday, April 2, that bars, hotels and restaurants in the district will remain closed for the next seven days due to a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said that Pune will have a 12-hour night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am from Saturday, April 3.

Bars, hotels, religious places to remain shut in Pune

All public meetings in the district have been prohibited, with the exception of weddings and last rite rituals. Only 50 people will be able to attend weddings, and only 20 people will be allowed to stay for the last rites.

Rao noted, "Bars, hotels, restaurants to remain closed for 7 days, only home delivery will be allowed. No public function, except funerals and weddings, will be allowed, while a maximum of 20 people in funerals and 50 at weddings. Order to come into effect from tomorrow. The situation will be reviewed again next Friday. Religious places will also be completely closed for the next seven days." READ | 8,011 new COVID-19 cases in Pune district, 65 people die

He briefed that the situation will be checked in seven days, after which a decision would be made. Rao added that efforts were being made to increase the number of beds in the district's hospitals. Since vaccination is so important in reducing the impact of infection, the rate at which vaccinations are administered will be increased in the coming days, he added.

Night curfew imposed in Pune amid surge in COVID cases

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also stated that, in light of the increasing number of Coronavirus cases, some restrictions could be implemented in the city starting today. "Cases are rising daily in Mumbai, this is a matter of concern. Due to the surge, a shortage of beds and ventilators is also being seen. We had been appealing to people since last March but they are showing carelessness."

"Nobody wants lockdown but keeping in mind the manner in which cases are rising and creating pressure on the health infrastructure, some strict measures will have to be taken," she added. On Thursday, Maharashtra registered 43,183 new COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths, bringing the state's total number of cases to 28,56,163. Until yesterday, there were 3,66,533 active cases in the state.

