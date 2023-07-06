Pune School Principal Thrashed Then Suspended Over CCTVs In Girls' Restrooms

High drama prevailed in Pune's Ambi area after a group of enraged pro-Hindu organisation activists barged inside the school premises, manhandled the school Principal, and assaulted him on allegations of installing CCTV cameras inside the girl's toilet.

The parents of the wards alleged that the Principal, identified as Alexander Coates Reid, is responsible for this alleged act of perversion. Following the uproar, a few teachers and the principal of the DY Patil High School in Pune's Ambi Area, Alexander, were suspended on Thursday, July 6, with immediate effect amid the accusations. The protesters viciously beat the Principal after learning that CCTV cameras had been placed in the girls' toilet.

The incident came to light when a video of school's principal being followed and beaten by the local Hindu organisations went viral on social media. The incident is said to have taken place on July 4. In the video, the principal is seen running from the activists who have torn his shirt to shreds. He's forced to run up a flight of stairs to escape.

VHP member speaks about the incident

Somnath Dabhade, a local VHP member, claims, "This started when the parents of one of the school's students complained to the local Hindu organisations about their daughter's harassment and abuse there. Her parents were also informed that she was tormented by being pinched on her cheeks and other body parts. When we visited the school to investigate the situation, we found CCTV cameras in the washrooms used by the adult female students. Even before learning that the school promoted a Christian lifestyle, the parents were incensed. During the assembly, the students there are made to read prayers from the Bible. Hindu holidays are mocked and humiliated" he claimed.

Parents express concern

One of the parents who has also filed a complaint with Ambi Police stated that "The girls were forced to recite Christian prayers. In fact, the teachers were not granted offs on Hindu festivals, also the students were not given a holiday on Ekadashi. They were trying to build thoughts of Christianity in the mind of students. When we visited the school we found CCTV installed in the girls' toilet. We were told that the CCTV was not functioning and the installed one was a dummy camera. We have filed a complaint in this regard with the police. However, so far FIR has not been registered"