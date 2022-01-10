Pune Sees 5,172 COVID-19 Cases; Positivity Rate Stands At 16 Pc

Pune on Monday recorded 5,172 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 16 per cent, taking the district's tally to 11,95,329, an official said.

The number of cases reported during the day was 1,292 less than the addition to the tally on Sunday, he said.

"A total of 3,067 cases were reported in Pune city, 1,276 in Pimpri Chinchwad, and 829 cases in rural and cantonment areas. Two deaths took the toll in the district to 19,270. The active tally stands at 28,201, of which 1,507 are in hospital," the official said.

