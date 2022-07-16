Pune: Two Army Soldiers Gifted Life By Brain-dead Woman Who Donated Her Organs

In a recent update, a young brain-dead woman helped save the lives of five people, including two Indian Army soldiers, by donating her organs at the Command Hospital Southern Command (CHSC) in Pune on Friday.

While speaking to the media, the Defence PRO said, “A young lady was brought to Command Hospital Southern Command (CHSC) in the last stages of her life on Friday after meeting with an unfortunate incident recently. On admission of the woman, the vital brain signs of life were not present in her. The family was aware of the concept of organ donation after death.”

“Later, after discussion with the transplant coordinator of the hospital, the family desired that the organs of the lady be donated to patients who are in dire need of them,” the Defence PRO added.

Two serving Indian Army soldiers get kidney transplants

The Defence PRO further informed, “All the necessary clearances were made, later, the transplant team at Command Hospital Southern Command was immediately activated and the alerts were also sent to the Zonal transplant coordination centre (ZTCC) and Army Organ Retrieval and Transplant Authority (AORTA).”

“During the night of July and the early morning hours of July 15, viable organs such as kidneys were transplanted into two serving soldiers of the Indian Army while other organs such as eyes were preserved at the eye bank of CH(SC)-Armed forces medical college complex and the liver was given to a patient at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune,” the Defence PRO added.

Defence PRO hails benevolent gesture

Five critically ill patients were given life and eyesight by the benevolent act of organ donation by the woman’s family. The entire process was carried out by a well-organised team at CH(SC). It supports the notion that "God understands we need your organs here; don't take them to paradise!"

"This Family deserves felicitation for the presence of mind shown by them amid the loss of their dear one," the Defence PRO further said.

According to Defence PRO, "It additionally raises awareness of the crucial function that organ donation plays for needy patients and individuals under such situations.

(With inputs from ANI)