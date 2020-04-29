Pune: Two Dedicated Hospitals Earmarked For COVID-19 Positive Pregnant Women

Two hospitals in Pune have been declared as exclusively for COVID-19 positive pregnant women, said Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday. Chandumama Sonawane Hospital and Meera Hospital in Pune have been declared as dedicated hospitals for pregnant women who test positive for the novel disease in order to cater to their needs specifically.

Chandumama Sonawane Hospital is run by the PMC while Meera Hospital is a private hospital. Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in Pune district has climbed to 1,491 and the death toll stands at 83, informed the Health Department, Zilla Parishad, Pune on Tuesday.

A few days ago, the Uttar Pradesh Government had launched a special drive for pregnant women. The ongoing lockdown and COVID pandemic can add a dimension of anxiety amid pregnant women. To deal with this the state government launched a drive for regular monitoring of pregnant women during the lockdown. It includes round-the-clock helpline service and counseling for such patients. “The fallout of this factor is yet to be evaluated by health experts. During such times, constant monitoring of different health parameters of pregnant women is necessary,” said Professor Tamkeen Khan, chairperson, Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

729 fresh novel coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the state's total tally to 9,318. With 6,169 cases and 244 deaths, Mumbai remains a major COVID-19 hotspot in the state. After 106 patients were discharged in the day, the number of recovered persons has increased to 1,388. Maharashtra's death toll surged to 400 as 31 individuals passed away due to COVID-19 in the day. This includes 25 patients from Mumbai, 4 from Jalgaon and two from Pune.

(With Agency Inputs)

