Punjab: Children In Ludhiana Create 'micro-oxygen Chamber' By Planting 750 Saplings

Aware of how India faced an oxygen shortage in its second COVID wave, children in Ludhiana created a 'micro-oxygen chamber' by planting 750 saplings on Sunday, June 13. As the country prepares for the third COVID wave in the medical and research sector, children did their bit to prevent the Coronavirus infection risks.

Children are the future

About 10 children participated in the plantation drive at the Rakh Bagh area under the supervision of green couple Rohit Mehra and Geetanjali Mehra. The children planted the saplings around 250 square yards.

A class 11 student, Madhavi Sharma, said that in this pandemic, everyone has realised the importance of oxygen in our society. She further added that trees are the only source of natural oxygen.

Rohit Mehra said that it is the first-ever forest in the world created by kids, for the kids. He further added that 60 different varieties, that are native to Punjab, have been planted in the micro forest.

The team is known as 'Indian green warriors' which consists of a group of 10 school going kids.

Oxygen shortage in Ludhiana

In Ludhiana, there are nearly 50 small and 6 big hospitals for COVID treatment. As of April 15, Ludhiana's small hospitals required 800 oxygen cylinders per day and in the following days increased to 3,800 cylinders per day. Later in early May, The Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Kumar Sharma, informed that there was not any shortage at all in Ludhiana despite there a rise in the COVID patients of level-III.

Ludhiana's air quality check

According to a 2020 report on air quality released by Swiss organisation IQAir, Ludhiana was at 142nd spot among the cities of the world. The analysis said that the city has dropped by 15 places as compared to 2019 due to COVID pandemic lockdown restrictions. Among other major cities of the world, from the past three years, Ludhiana's ranking on air pollution had come down.

COVID situation in Punjab

In May, due to decreasing number of coronavirus cases in Punjab, the state government relaxed lockdown like curbs and allowed the shops to remain open till 3 PM in Ludhiana.

To date, Punjab has reported a total of 5.87 lakh COVID cases with 5.57 lakh recoveries and 15,503 deaths. So far, Ludhiana has administered 7,90,317 COVID vaccine doses across 146 vaccination sites.

(With ANI input)

(Image Credit: ANI)