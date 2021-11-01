Punjab CM Channi Launches 'Mission Clean' To Curb Illicit Sand Mining, Drug & Liquor Trade

In a meeting with all of the state's Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi launched "Mission Clean". During the meeting, Singh instructed officers to implement a "zero tolerance" approach against corruption and to pursue the sand, drug, and liquor mafia with determination.

Chief Minister also directs the Mining department to ensure that sand and gravel should be available in the market at government rates while directing DCs and SSPs to keep a double check on it. pic.twitter.com/j0yuYhCUSN — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) November 1, 2021

"Chief Minister Charanjit Channi directs Civil and Police administration of the state to launch "Mission Clean" by taking strict action against Drug, Sand and Liquor Mafia besides ensuring zero tolerance for corruption," tweeted the Chief Minister's office (CMO).

The Chief Minister further ordered the Mining Department to guarantee that sand and gravel are available in the market at government rates, and DCs and SSPs to keep an eye on it. He also directed that the mining department guarantee that no fees are imposed on sand utilised by panchayats for development projects. Singh also instructed officials to ensure that businesses are not harassed in the run-up to Diwali.

"Chief Minister Charanjit Channi asks DCs and SSPs to ensure that from this moment onward shopkeepers should enjoy Diwali, they should be facilitated and he would not tolerate their harassment at any level," the CMO said in a series of tweets.

The CMO added, "Taking a serious note of the matter, Chief Minister Channi asks the mining, irrigation and civil & police administration to ensure that no farmer should be harrassed for lifting of soil from his land for farm leveling purpose."

CM Channi waives off of GST on langar at Devi Talab temple

Punjab CM Channi also decided to waive GST on langar at the Devi Talab temple in Jalandhar on Sunday. In the early hours of Sunday, CM Channi visited the temple grounds, seeking blessings and strength to continue serving the people of Punjab. While thanking God for entrusting him with the task of serving the people of Punjab, CM Channi stated that the ethos of love, brotherhood, and harmony among the people of Punjab will be preserved at all costs and will remain one of the government's top priorities.

The selfless service of Langar at the centres of Religious & Spirutual Pilgrimage - is integral part of Punjab's rich Culture & Heritage. While paying obeisance at Sri Devi Talab Temple, I announced to waive of the GST on Langar served at this highly revered Temple. pic.twitter.com/0KPXBZtUmz — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 31, 2021

Punjab CM Channi Plays Hockey With Young Players At Mohali Stadium

At the University Level, I was a handball player. Felt great while playing with these Young Players at the Hockey Stadium today. These Youngsters are Future of Hockey and I am Fascinated by their love for the game. pic.twitter.com/DpjTUeT2AV — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) October 30, 2021

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi paid a surprise visit to the International Hockey Stadium in Mohali on Saturday and dressed up as a goalkeeper. For more than an hour, the CM talked with the players in the stadium before joining the team to 'comfortably' stop a goal attempt by former Indian hockey player Prabhjot Singh. The players present at the stadium described it as an "unforgettable experience," complimenting the CM's reflexes, despite the fact that he is now 58 years old. CM Charanjit Singh Channi was seen with some young skilled hockey players at the International Hockey Stadium in Mohali in a tweet posted on Saturday.

On Sunday again CM Channi donned the goalkeeper's gloves as he hit the field at the Katoch hockey stadium and defended against fast-paced hits from sports minister and former India captain Pargat Singh at the Surjit Hockey Tournament in Jalandhar.

Honoured to play hockey with Pargat Singh Ji, Current Cabinet Minister and Former Hockey player, at the Surjit Hockey Tournament in Jalandhar yesterday. Let us work together for betterment of Punjab. pic.twitter.com/z9NTVhAr9j — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 1, 2021

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: @CMOPb/Twitter/ CharanjitSinghChanni/Facebook