Situation In Himachal's Manikaran Sahib Peaceful Following The Reports Of Violence

The Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday, March 6, claimed that the situation in Gurudwara Sahib Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh is peaceful following the reports of violence that broke out between local and tourist groups. The Punjab DGP has also appealed to the people for maintaining peace and harmony.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "The situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib and I urge people to maintain peace & harmony. I have spoken to DGP @himachalpolice & @PunjabPoliceInd are working together to maintain Law & Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech. Pilgrims from all parts of the country are welcome to visit without any fear."

The statement from Punjab DGP comes after visiting youths allegedly created a ruckus at Manikaran in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday night. As per reports, the tourists and locals clashed at a fair that left several houses and vehicles damaged. According to the video that is making rounds on social media platforms, purported visitors from outside the state are seen attacking the local residents with sticks, rods and other weapons. However, the reason that led to the violent clash was not known immediately.

Soon after the incident was reported, Himachal Pradesh Police took to Twitter and mentioned, "Do not fall prey to fake news and rumour mongering. The DGP HP Sanjay Kundu has spoken to DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav. All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh."

'Matter not religious or political'

After the reports of violence in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu mentioned that the state is a peaceful place and everyone including locals and tourists is safe. He also highlighted that the matter is neither political nor religious as it was a clash between two groups of youth.

He said, "The situation is normal, any antisocial elements will not be spared either they are from Himachal Pradesh. Our people have spoken to the Gurudwara management and have also assured safety to them. This matter is neither political nor religious it was a clash between two groups of youth not everything is normal. We welcome all tourists here who come for Manikaran Gurudwara for homage in large numbers, Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful place and all are safe here."