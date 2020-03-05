Punjab Govt Approves Installation Of Statues Of Iconic Figures To Promote Historic Legacy

In a bid to promote the nation’s and the state’s rich historical legacy, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday gave the nod for the installation of the statues of Bhagwan Parshuram Ji and Maharaja Agarsen Ji, besides legendary Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, iconic freedom fighters Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna and Baba Maharaj Singh, as well as Father of Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Captain Amarinder described the unique initiative as an instrument to connect youngsters with the glorious past of their ancestors. It was a mark of his government’s respect for reverend saints, valiant warriors, great freedom fighters, besides eminent statesmen and noted personalities, he said. These iconic symbols would help create awareness among the young generations about India’s and Punjab’s rich religious legacy, as well as historical and cultural heritage, he added.

Presiding over a state-level steering committee meeting, the Chief Minister gave the approval to install a bronze statue of Bhagwan Parshu Ram ji, sixth Avatar of Vishnu Ji, at Ludhiana, and legendary Indian king of Agroha Maharaja Agarsen ji at Bathinda. The statue of legendary Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur would be installed at Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The Chief Minister also approved the proposal put forth by Principal Secretary Cultural Affairs Hussan Lal for installing the statue of the father of the Constitution and statesman Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by Punjab Technical University in and around Phagwara/Jalandhar. Captain Amarinder Singh also cleared the proposal of the steering committed to install a bust in the memory of Baba Sohan Bhakna, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter, in Amritsar district.

The Chief Minister also gave in-principle approval for the installation of the statue of Baba Maharaj Singh in his native village Uchi Rabbon in Ludhiana district. He, however, asked the Cultural Affairs Department to get more details from the historical perspective in consultation with the eminent historians, scholars and researchers. Recognising the immense contribution of Victoria Cross recipient and hero of Saragarhi battle Sepoy Ishar Singh, the Chief Minister also asked the steering committee to install his statue as a humble tribute to the iconic Sikh soldier in Ludhiana.

The meeting was attended by ACS Local Government Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secretary Finance Anirudh Tiwari, Principal Secretary Rural Development and Panchayats Seema Jain, CM’s Principal Secretary Tejveer Singh, Secretary Freedom Fighters V.K. Meena, Secretary Information and Public Relations Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, Special Secretary Health Manvesh Sidhu, Director Information and Public Relations Anindita Mitra and DPI Colleges Indu Malhotra.

