Punjab: Man commits suicide in police custody

Hoshiarpur, Feb 19 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide in police custody at the Tanda police station, about 32 Km from here.

Rakesh Kumar (40) from Dasuya was detained on Friday evening in some case. He was brought to the police station and made to sit in an investigation room set up adjoining the lockup.

Rakesh committed suicide by hanging himself from a window of the investigation room with his waist belt during the night, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukhtiar Rai said police have registered a case against a head constable and three other policemen for negligence in connection with the suicide incident. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and further investigation in the case is going on, said Mukhtiar Rai. PTI COR SUN RDK RDK

