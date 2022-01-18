Punjab Police Tightens Security In Border Districts Ahead Of Assembly Elections Next Month

Ahead of the assembly elections next month, Punjab Police has stepped up search operations, particularly in border districts, to keep an eye on unlawful activity in high-risk areas. The Border Security Force (BSF), Punjab Armed Police, CID Units and Special Branch, the Excise and Taxation Department, Dog Squad, and anti-sabotage squads, are assisting with the operations, as per the statement by the state police. The Police in the state have also been deploying technology-driven policing in addition to traditional combat and search operations.

Drones being used to take aerial surveys

"Drones are being used to undertake aerial surveys in inaccessible areas near the Beas and Sutlej rivers. We are also paying extra attention to desolate sites, dirt roads, tube-wells, freshly dugout areas, and freshly cleared areas inside fields during the search activities," stated Ishwar Singh, Chief Director of the Vigilance Bureau-cum-State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO), PTI reported. Earlier on Saturday, January 15, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra along with Singh convened a high-level meeting with the state's commissioners and other senior police officials to discuss preventing drug inflow in the state. In addition, the police and intelligence officers of adjoining states were also present during the meeting.

To ensure fair, transparent & inducement-free #PunjabAssemblyElections2022 in the state, #PunjabPolice have intensified search operations in Border districts under the supervision of State Police Nodal Officer to combat crime & illegal activities in doubtful/vulnerable areas(1/2) pic.twitter.com/l8AIZgDOcK — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) January 18, 2022

According to Singh, the meeting has energised the entire force, and the synergy can already be seen in the recent seizures of illicit booze and drugs in the state. He claimed that in each area, Joint Task Force teams have been formed, and that raids are being conducted on a regular basis to guarantee that no unlawful activity occurs during the polls. During raids on Monday, January 17, the Amritsar Rural Police seized 1,100 litres of illegal liquor, while the Batala police recovered 620 litres he added. It should be mentioned here that the state will go into the polls on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: Twitter/@PunjabPoliceInd