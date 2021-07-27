Punjab: PUNBUS Contractual Employees Raise Slogans Against Govt, Demand Regularisation

Several contractual employees of Punjab Roadways (PUNBUS) and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) suspended their services on Monday on the non-fulfilment of their demand regarding regularization. The employees were seen raising slogans against the State Government for its failure in regularising staff at various terminals in Amritsar.

Punjab Roadways employees on regularization

Contractual employees protesting on Monday ware seeking regularisation of staff members. They were protesting in front of the private and bus stands causing disruption in traffic management.

Speaking to ANI, Suba Singh, a member of the PUNBUS Employees' Union said that even after the 2016 Act to regularise contractual staff, the state government have not fulfilled the demands of the contractual workers.

"Earlier, following the meeting with the State Transport Minister, we were assured of a proposal to regularise staff, but it has been a lie", he said.

The employees also threatened to go on a strike on August 9, 10, and 11 if the demands are not met. Talking about this, he said, "We will also do 'chakka jam' across Punjab on August 3 and August 4."

The protesting employees are also planning to gherao the residences of Chief Minister Amrinder Singh and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On July 1, based on a decision taken by the Supreme Court to apply equal pay for equal work, the State Transport Minister sought a proposal for the same. However, no solution has been found yet leading to a strike by the employees.

PUNBUS employees protest

Commuters at various bus terminals on Monday faced a lot of difficulties after the Punjab Roadways contractual employees went on a strike. As private bus services were operating, the protest created difficulty in the movement of around 200 public and private buses. Passengers including men and women faced a lot of troubles while travelling.

Earlier, in June, the contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) went on a three-day strike for the same reason. As a result, bus services were affected throughout the state creating difficulties for the commuters. They blamed the State Government for not doing anything in the past four and half years.

