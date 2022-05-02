Punjab: Six-year-old girl raped for a year by four minors, three held

Hoshiarpur, May 2 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by four boys in a village here over the past one year, police said on Monday, adding three of the suspects aged around 10-11 years were apprehended in connection with the case.

The girl's family lodged a complaint after the victim narrated the incident to them recently, police said.

The four boys were booked on Sunday evening under relevant provisions of the law, including the POCSO Act, at Sadar police station.

The investigating officer in the case, Kamlesh Kumari, said on Monday that all the four suspects had allegedly raped the girl several times over the past about a year.

Three of the suspects have been sent to the Juvenile Home here, the police official said. However, another suspect aged 14 years is still at large, the official said.

Raids are being conducted to nab him and further investigation in the case is underway, police said. PTI COR SUN KVK KVK