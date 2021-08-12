Punjab Teen Sets 2 World Records In Fitness Despite Not Attending Gym; Here's How

A 19-year-old fitness influencer from Batala, Kuwar Amritbir Singh, believes that inspiring others is the best way to make a difference in their lives. Kuwar, who has millions of followers on social media, has created a name for himself in India's Book of Records and World Records by pursuing his passion for fitness.

Kuwar Amritbir Singh has been nominated for the Karmaveer Chakra Awards 2020-21 for motivating young people to keep fit and healthy through his regular fitness programme, which he does without the use of expensive equipment. His paternal grandfather was the village sarpanch, and his entire family is largely engaged with agriculture and politics.

Accomplishments and accolades of Kuwar Amritbir Singh

Kuwar holds two world records in fitness, he is the youngest person to complete maximum knuckle pushups which is 118 in one minute at the age of 17, and the youngest person to perform a maximum, 35 Superman pushups in 30 seconds at the age of 18. On 15 August and 26 January, he was honoured by the DC and SDM of District Gurdaspur as the District Gurdaspur's Youngest Youth Icon. Aside from that, he was one of the Top 10 Contestants on the PTC Punjabi Hunar Punjab Da TV Reality Show, and he has been in two Punjabi short films.

He started calisthenics watching his favourite celebrities

During an interview with News Heads, he said that because he hasn't been to the gym in a long time, he makes his own DIY training equipment out of plastic bottles, bricks, tyres, and cement tiles. He also stated that he is delighted to say that he is the first person from Punjab to break these National Records at such a young age, using conventional ways and that he has been nominated for the Karmaveer Chakra Awards for inspiring youth to pursue their dreams. He also said that social media has provided him access to a variety of outlets. Talking about his interests he said that stunt videos and material have always caught his attention. He decided to try calisthenics after seeing some of his favourite celebrities performing it. He concluded by saying that this is just the beginning of his journey.

Image- @kuwar_amritbir_singh/Instagram