Punjabi Youth Hangs Self To Death In HP's Kullu

A 19-year-old youth hanged himself to death in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, a police official said.

Hailing from Gujrati Colony In Punjab's Jalandhar, Rohit Kumar committed suicide by hanging himself to death in his room near Thakur Dental Clinic in Dhalpur falling under Kullu Sadar police station, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, he added.

His body has been kept in Kullu regional hospital, where a postmortem will be conducted on Saturday.

