Puri announces steps to encourage Delhi unauthorised colonies' residents to avail PM-UDAY benefits

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) To encourage people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies to avail benefits of the PM-UDAY scheme, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday announced steps under which a 'will' is not mandatory for applicants, and ownership rights will be granted on full plot area in case of private land.

According to the ministry, many applicants under the Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorised Colony in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY) scheme are not in possession of a valid will document.

As on March 4 this year, around 1,000 applications under PM-UDAY have been kept under abeyance due to unavailability of a valid ‘will’ or ‘gift deed’ documents.

The move comes ahead of municipal elections that are scheduled to be held in April and the dates for the same are likely to be announced later this week.

At a press conference, Union housing and urban affairs minister Puri, flanked by DDA Vice Chairman Manish Gupta, said the proposed amendment for not treating a valid will as a mandatory document will resolve the grievance of applicants whose applications have been kept on hold due to absence of a valid will.

Gupta said it will speed up the process of disposal of cases and will facilitate in increasing the number of conveyance deed or authorisation slip.

He said development control norms for unauthorised colonies have been formulated with an aim to improve the quality of built environment, adding that it will also provide continued affordable rental housing, and improve the existing physical and socio-economic conditions in unauthorised colonies.

The new steps also include two alternatives to undertake upgradation and improvement in unauthorised colonies (UC).

"Smaller plots can come together through amalgamation/reconstitution for better living environment and large open spaces up to minimum size of 2000 sqm," the ministry said in a statement.

It also said that regularisation of existing colonies will be done on as is where is basis.

"It would enable planned development by provision of minimum road of width of 6m, public facilities, connectivity, augmentation of infrastructure services and open spaces. Part of colony can also be considered for regularisation with minimum area of 2000 sqm," the statement said.

Puri said that 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan' scheme for in-situ slum rehabilitation will benefit more than 50 lakh people by offering pucca homes to those living in informal settlements in Delhi.

Three projects in Kalkaji, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli colony comprising 8,000 houses are already in progress.

According to DDA vice chairman, 1,675 EWS houses at Jailorwala Bagh and Ashok Vihar are likely to be completed by May 31 for allotment to the eligible JJ dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh.

As many as 2,800 EWS flats at Kathputli Colony and Shadipur are likely to be completed by December 31. PTI BUN RHL

