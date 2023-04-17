PWD security guard dies after being hit by speeding vehicle in Shimla

A security guard at the Public Works Department here died after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Bhatakuffar area, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday midnight, killing Rajkumar (47), who worked at the PWD office in Dhalli, on the spot, they said.

The accused driver fled after hitting Rajkumar near Bhatakuffar Fruit Mandi, police said.

Occupants of a vehicle crossing the road informed the police about the accident.

CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the vehicle, they said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code IPC and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the unidentified person, police said.