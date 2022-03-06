PWD to revamp arterial Delhi roads

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) will soon revamp its arterial roads having 30 metres or more right of way (ROW) following instructions from the city government to strengthen such stretches, officials said on Sunday.

These roads include Flag Staff Road, Sachivalaya Road, Velodrome Road, Satyagrah Marg, Club Road and IG Stadium slip road, among others, the PWD officials said.

"This exercise will be separate from the regular maintenance drill of the major arterial roads. This exercise will focus on smaller arterial roads, tributary roads to bigger ones, slip roads etc.

"An amount of Rs 8.55 crore has also been set aside for the strengthening of such stretches," a PWD official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Under the strengthening exercise, the PWD will adopt a "tailor-made solution" approach, which means that the identified roads will undergo minor repair work and resurfacing or recarpeting depending on the requirement.

The PWD manages roads in Delhi that are wider than 60 feet, while smaller roads are managed by municipal corporations. The PWD manages around 1,260 km of roads.

According to the PWD official, this decision comes after complaints were received regarding the bad condition of roads in different areas of the city.

"We keep repairing and maintaining major arterial roads like Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg etc. along with other roads. But lately, there were complaints that other roads, especially those leading to bigger arterial roads, were not in good shape. So, this exercise has been ordered," the official said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, after he was allocated the PWD portfolio last month, had asked officials to revamp city roads and make them pothole-free within a month's time.

He had also warned officials of stern action in case any defect is found in the revamped roads.

Sisodia had also asked the officials to inspect all roads falling under the PWD jurisdiction and repair them if needed. PTI AKM AKM DIV DIV

