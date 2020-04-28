'Quarantined For 22 Days, But No COVID Tests Conducted':Paras Hospital Staff Allege Laxity

As Uttar Pradesh's Agra witnesses a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases, the staff of Paras Hospital in the city protested against officials and the state government on Tuesday. The staff which was quarantined after workers in the hospital tested COVID-19 positive, has alleged that they have been quarantined for 22 days without any tests being conducted. Reportedly, 48 people have been under quarantine for 22 days in Agrasen Seva Sadan of Kamla Nagar in Agra. The staff has also threatened to go on a hunger strike until an action is taken.

No tests conducted

The quarantined staff has claimed that those who had tested positive have recovered and have also been sent home while they continue to remain under quarantine. It has also alleged that no tests have been conducted to determine whether any one of those quarantined has been infected adding that many of those quarantined are diabetic patients.

Reflecting upon the situation, one of the quarantined workers of the Paras Hospital said, "First we were told that we would be quarantined for 14 days and after that, we would be sent home. However, later they (staff) came and told us that we would be sent home after days. The entire staff has not shown any symptoms like fever, cold or cough. Yet they told us they would send us home after 21 days. Even after completing 21 days, we haven't been sent home nor have we been home quarantined."

FIR against Paras Hospital

Earlier on April 20, an FIR was also registered by the Agra Police against the management of the Shri Paras Hospital for not revealing the actual number of patients and staff after a woman undergoing treatment there later tested positive for Coronavirus. The hospital's secretary Shiv Pratap Yadav has, however, strongly denied the police's allegations.

Umesh Singh Tripathi, Station House Officer of New Agra police station, stated that the police had filed an FIR because the hospital hid a lot of information including the actual number of patients, attendants and staff members in the hospital, which were 'crucial details.' The FIR has been filed against Arinjay Jain and SP Yadav, the owner and manager of the Shri Paras Hospital respectively. The police have invoked Sections 188, 269, 270 and 271 of India Penal Code (IPC) in the FIR.

The number of Coronavirus cases in Agra has reached 401 while 11 deaths have been reported in the city.

