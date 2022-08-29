'Racism' allegation Hits IKEA Hyderabad - 'Only My Wife, From Manipur, Got Frisked'

After a viral allegation of racism against a customer from Manipur by IKEA India's Hyderabad store staff, the furniture retailer in a tweet stated that it "regrets the inconvenience" caused to the customers while following the "mandatory billing protocol". The Swedish company's response came after the incident received massive outrage on social media platforms.

The incident came to light when the customer's husband took to the micro-blogging platform and alleged that his wife faced racist treatment at its store. "Racist treatment at IKEA India store in Hyderabad. Only my wife, from Manipur, got frisked for goods she bought. No one else before us. And then all supervisory staff came to defend the racism. Great show from an 'international store'. Cheers to another usual day," he tweeted.

The woman, named Akoijam Sunita, who accused the store of showing discriminatory behaviour towards her, said, "I was one of the many who bought stuff at IKEA India Hyderabad today. But I was the only one whose purchased items were checked one by one. If this is not racism then what is it? The senior staffs there were far from helpful. Does IKEA endorse such behaviour?"

'Appalling', says Telangana minister KTR

Soon after the incident gained momentum and the furniture retailer IKEA started facing backlash from many social media users for its alleged behaviour, Telangana minister and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son KT Rama Rao too called the incident 'appalling'.

Taking to Twitter, the Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said, "This is appalling and absolutely unacceptable IKEA India. Please ensure a proper apology is issued and more importantly educate, sensitise and train your staff to respect all your customers graciously. Hope you will make amends asap."

Condemn all forms of racism and prejudice: IKEA issues apology

After the tweets criticising the alleged behaviour and insensitivity at the Hyderabad store, IKEA India responded by stating, “As a process, customers who self-checkout are requested for a final check before leaving the store to ensure the billing is correct and customers do not face any problems regarding double charging, repeat scanning of products etc."

However, the store in a tweet also said that they believe that equality is a human right, and also condemned all forms of racism and prejudice. "We regret the inconvenience caused to you while following the mandatory billing protocol," it added.