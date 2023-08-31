Ragi Laddoos, Barley Kheer, Delhi Hotels Hosting G20 Guests To Offer Millet-based Cuisine

As Delhi gears up to host as many as 43 heads of state and their delegations for the upcoming G20 Summit, preparations are also underway to welcome them at all the hotels booked for their stay. Some of the hotels where the premiers of the countries of the G20 grouping will reside include ITC Maurya, Hotel Taj, Hotel Shangri-La, Le Meridien, Imperial, Hyatt, Oberoi, The Lalit, The Lodhi, Claridge's, The Leela, JW Marriott.

At the Taj Hotel, where the preparations are in full swing, a special cuisine has been designed by the top hotel, which includes millet in various dishes. "We are presenting both Indian and foreign components in food to the foreign delegation. As PM Modi told us to keep a focus on millets, we are including millets as an ingredient in many cuisines," says Chef Surendra Negi. "We have kept both Indian as well as Western desserts as well," Negi added.

Hotel in Delhi gears up for the upcoming G20 Summit.

Use of millets in food for G20 guests

Meanwhile, another chef at the hotel told ANI, "An arrangement for 'Thalis' has also been made for the guests who promote Indian cuisine and food. Some items in the menu are also kept keeping in mind the international year of millets," he said, adding "We even have desserts made of millets like ragi laddoos and barley kheer."

Stressing on the use of millets, over 120 chefs are working on about 500 dishes, in which many of them will have millets as the key ingredient. With high levels of minerals such as iron, calcium, zinc and other vital nutrients, Millets are a treasure trove of health benefits. Millet is a common term for categorizing small-seeded grasses that are often called nutri-cereals.

"We are presenting both Indian and foreign components in food to the foreign delegation. As PM Modi told us to put a focus on millets, we are including millets as an ingredient in many cuisines," says Chef Surendra Negi.

The commonly known millets viz. Sorghum, Pearl Millet, Finger Millet, Foxtail Millet, Proso Millet, Little Millet, Barnyard Millet, Browntop Millet and Kodo Millet are all produced in India. It’s important to recall it is on the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a resolution was passed declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Around 72 countries supported the proposal.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.