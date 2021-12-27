Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For Police Action On Doctors Protesting Over NEET-PG Counselling

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Central government for action taken against resident doctors by the police in Delhi for taking to the streets to protest the delay in NEET-PG counselling.

Rahul took to Twitter and said, "Showering of flower petals from PR (public relations), in reality it is raining injustice. I stand with #CovidWarriors against the tyranny of the central government."

The Centre had showered flower petals on doctors and healthcare workers during the nationwide lockdown in 2020 as a gesture of gratitude for their contribution in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, AIIMS and Safdurjung RDA doctors have gone in strike against the alleged manhandling by Delhi police officials while doctors were conducting protests. Doctors body have decided to shut Safdurjung emergency services from Tuesday. AIIMS will give 24 hours ultimatum to police to apologise after which they will also shut emergency services.

Protesting Doctors Return Lab Coats, Hold March

The stir over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling intensified as large number of resident doctors in the national capital on Monday returned their lab coats and took out a march in the streets.Amid the protests, patient care remained affected at three Centre-run facilities -- Safdarjung, RML and Lady Hardinge hospitals -- and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals. The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has been leading the agitation for several days.

FORDA president Manish claimed that resident doctors of a large number of major hospitals on Monday "returned their apron (lab coat) in a symbolic gesture of rejection of services"."We also tried to march from the campus of the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) to Supreme Court, but soon after we had started it, security personnel did not allow us to proceed," he added.

As per the police, while the protestors were being removed from the roads, they tried to tear the uniform of the police personnel. They even broke the glasses of police vehicle and misbehaved with the forces.

"We returned 'taali, thali' and flowers symbolically and burnt 'diyas' and today we also returned our apron, which is the symbol of our medical service. But, we have not heard anything from the government authorities, so our protest will continue," Manish said.

On Wednesday, a large number of doctors had protested outside the Nirman Bhawan, which houses the office of the Union health ministry, and then late evening that day they had assembled on the premises of MAMC and lit up 'diyas' and marched around.

(With PTI Inputs)