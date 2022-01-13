Raigad District Reports 2,576 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

As many as 2,576 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra's Raigad district, taking the overall tally to 1,87,562, the local administration said on Thursday.

Two fresh deaths pushed the toll to 4,598, the collector's office said in a release.

The new coronavirus cases and fresh deaths were registered on Wednesday.

Also, 746 more patients have recovered from the infection, pushing their overall number to 1,70,863, the release said.

Currently, the district has 12,101 active cases of coronavirus, it said.

A total of 21,81,722 people in the district have taken the first dose of coronavirus vaccines, while 16,82,351 citizens have received both the shots, the release added.

