Raigad Landslide: NDRF Teams Rescue Over 1,000 People; Evacuation Still Underway

Over 1,000 people have been so far rescued and 36 people have lost their lives in Maharashtra's Raigad after landslides caused by incessant rain. The rescue operations are currently underway. As many as 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the coastguard, and three from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to the inundated areas.

The toll in the incident near Talai village in Mahad tehsil is likely to rise, police said, as many areas of Maharashtra continue to face rain fury since the past few days.

Raigad Landslide: Relief operation underway

According to the statement issued by the local police, relief operations are also being carried out by the Indian Navy by helicopter. INS Abhimanyu is also involved in relief operations. "The local administration is appealing stranded people to come on their rooftops so that they may be visible and can be rescued rescue through boats. The search operation is also being conducted by helicopters," an official statement said.

Meanwhile, District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary has informed that at least 30 people are still trapped inside. The landslides have led to roadblocks and waterlogging that had delayed rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force last night.

Heavy rains have led to four landslides in Raigad and have blocked the roads. The district collector said, last night that due to the waterlogging of the roads, the rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force was delayed. The Guardian Minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare, has revealed that the Maharashtra Government has requested the Central government and Army for assistance to rescue people who are still trapped in the Mahad area. The official said that the "NDRF team is having trouble reaching the affected villages as roads are submerged underwater."

Maharashtra CM takes stock of situation

Earlier on Thursday, July 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an emergency meeting to discussed the measures to take control of the flood situation in Ratnagiri and the Raigad district of the state. The Chief Minister’s office informed that Thackeray had asked the Disaster Management units and departments to remain alert, updated, and to begin rescue operation immediately.

(Image: ANI)