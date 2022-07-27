Local train services on the Harbour Line in Mumbai were disrupted on Wednesday due to a rail fracture near Govandi station, a Central railway official said.

The suburban services on the down (Panvel-bound) line were halted for about 40 minutes due to a rail crack near Govandi station, he said.

The Harbour Line provides rail connectivity from south Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and Panvel in adjoining Raigad district.

Services on the Harbour Line had also been affected on Tuesday after a local train derailed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai.

On Wednesday, a rail fracture was detected at 7.50 am and the traffic on the line was restored at 8.30 am, Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

The local train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were disrupted on the Harbour Line during the morning rush hours.

According to some commuters, crowds in the local trains and on stations swelled as trains were running late by over 30 minutes.

Nearly 40 lakh commuters travel daily on the Central Railway routes, including 10 lakh on the Harbour Line.

