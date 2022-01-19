Railman electrocuted at Guwahati station

Guwahati, Jan 19 (PTI) A loco pilot was electrocuted during maintenance work at Guwahati station, the railways said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 7.40 pm on Tuesday when Guwahati–Murkongselek Lachit Express was at platform 7, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a statement.

"On duty Loco Pilot of the train, Siba Saikia, while conducting loco check, unfortunately got electrocuted," the statement said.

Personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), and doctors rushed to the site and found him dead, it said.

The post-mortem was conducted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, from where the body will be taken to his residence in Golaghat district, it added. PTI SSG SOM SOM

