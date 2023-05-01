Rain, Thunderstorm Alert For Water-logged Bengaluru Over Next 5 Days

Amid scorching heat, Bengaluru on Monday received heavy rainfall bringing some relief to the city from soaring temperature. However, the heavy rainfall left the city trapped in waterlogs. According to reports, several parts of East, Central and South Bengaluru witnessed heavy waterlogging including various arterial roads, after the rainfall.

Amid the problem of waterlogging in the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of light to moderate rainfall in parts of the city over next five days.

Meanwhile, after getting trapped in the waterlogged city, the residents came down heavily on the local civic authorities on social media and shared visuals of water logged roads and residential colonies. They expressed concern over the forecast of rain in the city for the next five days, since the rainfall on the very first day obstructed the normal functioning of the city.

IMD issues orange alert for entire India

As per IMD, rain has been predicted in several districts of urban Bengaluru as well as rural Bengaluru. Apart from light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning with gusty winds are likely to surface in both parts of Bengaluru and Kolar. According to the data of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, North Bengaluru's Horamavu suburb received the highest rainfall, recording over 111.5 mm of rain.

On the other hand, after the rainfall, a massive temperature decline was recorded that went down from 32 degrees Celsius to the minimum temperature settling at 21.5 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for almost the entire India for the next five days, wherein the first two days will witness heavy clouding, thunderstorms along with hailstorms in some parts of the country. As per the department, two western disturbances are seen over South Pakistan and over Haryana and neighbouring states through satellite.

Apart from this, new cyclonic circulation over West Rajasthan and two cyclonic circulation over East Bangladesh and Maldives have been noticed.

Heavy rainfall is predicted in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, various parts of Himachal Pradesh, South and interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. Moreover, a hailstorm warning has been issued for several parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra and Telangana.