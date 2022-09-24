Rain Woes Mount In Delhi, More Showers Likely Over The Next Two Days

Rains lashed Delhi for the third consecutive day on Saturday with the incessant downpour worsening the woes due to waterlogging, while the weatherman predicted more showers over the next two days.

Traffic snarls were seen in many parts of the city with several key road stretches dotted with puddles.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, gauged 6 mm of rainfall after 8.30 am on Saturday.

The national capital witnessed a sharp drop in mercury as the maximum temperature settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.

The minimum temperature settled at 22.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

The weather department had issued a "yellow alert" for Saturday as well, cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in Delhi with heavy rains at a couple of locations Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the national capital. The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

It tweeted, "As per IMD report, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over Delhi and adjoining areas. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly." "Traffic is heavy on Road No 51 in the carriageway from Majlis Park towards Azadpur due to pothole. Kindly avoid the stretch," it said in another tweet.

Traffic is heavy on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Mundka towards Nangloi due to waterlogging at Rajdhani Park Metro Station. Kindly avoid the stretch, it tweeted.

In another tweet, it said traffic is heavy on Nangloi Najafgarh Road in the carriageway from Najafgarh towards Nangloi due to a pothole near Banke Bihari Sweets and asked commuters to avoid the stretch.

According to the traffic helpline, 16 calls related to traffic jams, three related to waterlogging and five related to tree falling were received during the day.

Traffic is affected on Dhansa and Bahadur Garh Stand, Najafgarh due to waterlogging and potholes at Phirni Road. Kindly avoid the stretch, the traffic police said.

Some commuters posted on social media that the traffic was heavy in the Azadpur area of northwest Delhi The Timarpur area in north Delhi was been affected by the traffic.

One of the users said the traffic was heavy in the Libaspur underpass towards Samaypur Badli.

There were reports of trees falling in Arvindo Marg near Adhchini red light and near Mahipalpur towards Chhattarpur.

The traffic police helpline on Friday had received 19 calls regarding traffic congestion, 11 regarding waterlogging and 22 due to fallen trees.

While on Thursday, it had received 23 calls related to traffic jams, seven regarding waterlogging and two related to the uprooting of trees from different parts of the national capital.

"Generally cloudy sky with light rainfall is expected in the national capital in the next two days," a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the weather department, light to moderate intensity rain occurred over and in the adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh).

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 100%, as per data shared by the IMD.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'good' (41) category around 7 pm, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

