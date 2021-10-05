Rains In Parts Of Delhi

Parts of the national capital received rainfall on Tuesday making the weather pleasant.

Raisina Hill, India Gate complex in central Delhi saw heavy downpours, while parts of north Delhi and other areas received light showers.

Officials said in the morning that mercury rose by a few notches and the minimum temperature settled at 29 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 71 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature Monday had settled at 25.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the weatherman had forecast partly cloudy sky for Tuesday with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle at isolated places.

The India Meteorological Department has issued green alert from October 5 to October 10, indicating no extreme weather conditions.

