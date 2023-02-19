Raipur: Shopkeeper Stabs Minor Employee, Drags Her On Road Post Proposal To Quit Job

In a horrific incident in the Gudhiyari area of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, a man allegedly attacked a 16-year-old girl with a sharp-edged weapon and dragged her on the road.

A video of the incident that took place in the late evening of Saturday, February 18, went viral on social media platforms. In the video, the man was seen with the minor girl with multiple stab wounds. The girl could be heard wailing, as the man held her by her hair and dragged her.

The uproar on the social media platform brought the incident to the notice of the local police and prompted them to launch a probe into the matter. In the preliminary investigation, police identified the victim as well as the accused. According to Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal, the victim was working at the shop of the accused who was identified as Omkar Tiwari alias Manoj (47). Sharing details about the incident, the SSP said that aggrieved by the victim’s proposal to quit the job and other issues, the accused had attacked the minor girl.

As per Agrawal, an offense in this connection was registered with Gudhiyari police station under the relevant Section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act. The accused, Manoj has been arrested.