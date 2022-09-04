Last Updated:

Rajasthan: 1 Dies, Another Goes Missing As Boat Capsizes During Selfie Attempt In Jaipur

Gaurav and the boat operator managed to swim back to the land, while Suresh and Saksham drowned. Suresh’s body was recovered on Sunday, and a search is on for Saksham, who is feared dead.

Press Trust Of India
One person died and another went missing when a boat capsized at Nevta dam in Jaipur during a selfie attempt, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred Saturday evening at Nevta dam when three friends, Suresh Gurjar, Saksham Tambi, and Gaurav went boating there.

The body of the deceased, Suresh, was recovered, while Saksham is still missing, they said.

Two of them managed to come out by swimming, police said.

In the middle of the water, they started taking selfies, and the boat capsized, Sez Police Station SHO Satpal Singh said.

Gaurav and the boat operator managed to swim back to the land, while Suresh and Saksham drowned.

Suresh’s body was recovered on Sunday, and a search is on for Saksham, who is feared dead.

