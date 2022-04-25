Rajasthan: 5 booked for stealing jewellery worth Rs 7.5 cr in Jaipur

Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Five employees of a logistics company stole jewellery items worth Rs 7.5 crore here following which a case was registered against them, police said on Monday.

The consignment was received by the staffers of the firm at the Jaipur airport and they took it to a rented accommodation in Sindhi camp area, police said.

After finding gold and diamond jewellery in the boxes, they decamped with them, they added.

"The management of the logistics firm lodged a complaint against the five employees on Sunday," SHO Sindhi Camp Police Station Gunjan Verma said.

In the complaint, manager of the firm Dharmendra Pandey claimed that the accused also stole a company-owned two-wheeler. PTI AG RHL

