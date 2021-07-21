Rajasthan: 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Bikaner

The National Centre for Seismology on Wednesday informed that an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner. In addition, it also informed that the earthquake tremors were felt at 5:24 am about 343 kilometres West North West of Bikaner at a depth of 110 kilometres.

Earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/P7YBFyp3Sb pic.twitter.com/vPNJV8erui — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 21, 2021

Apart from Rajasthan, two more earthquakes occured in Meghalaya and Ladakh. An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Wednesday. "An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit West Garo Hills, Meghalaya at 2:10 am today," said the National Centre for Seismology The National Centre for Seismology further informed that earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Leh, Ladakh at 4:57 am on Wednesday.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Leh, Ladakh at 4:57 am today: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Earlier on July 16, an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit several districts of Assam. There was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property, it said. The earthquake took place at 8.39 am and the epicentre was at Nagaon in central Assam, the National Center for Seismology had said. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km, it said. According to the bulletin, the place of occurrence was 40 km west of Tezpur on the northern bank of Brahmaputra river. Panic-stricken people ran out of their homes as the quake struck the state. Northeastern states fall in the high seismic zone and earthquakes frequently hit the region. A 6.4 magnitude quake had shaken the region on April 28.