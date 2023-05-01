Last Updated:

Rajasthan: 5 Killed, As Many Injured In Road Accident In Hanumangarh District

Five people were killed and as many injured when two cars in which they were travelling fell off the road and collided with trees in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, police said on Monday.

Press Trust Of India

The accident happened on Sunday night in the Bhirani police station area when the victims were on their way to Gogamedi temple from Haryana, they said.

Additional SP Suresh Jangid said the accident occurred at a curve, which the drivers failed to spot during the night.

The cars were at high speed and drivers could not turn them and the vehicles fell off the road and collided with trees, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Jangid said.

