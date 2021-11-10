Rajasthan: 5 Killed In Bus Collision In Barmer; CM Assures 'best Treatment' To All Injured

In a massive road mishap on Wednesday, a private bus, loaded with passengers, caught fire after colliding with a tanker trailer near Bhandiyawas on Jodhpur Highway of Pachpadra police station area of ​​Barmer district in Rajasthan. At least 5 persons are said to have died, according to news agency ANI. The bus had a total of 25 passengers on board when the tragedy occurred, said reports. Several people faced severe injuries and have been admitted to Nahata Hospital in Balotra, according to reports.

Five people dead, several injured in collision between a passenger bus and a truck near Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district, say police



CM Ashok Gehlot directs District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations, asks him to ensure medical treatment for the injured pic.twitter.com/wLyd9ra0xt — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gives the District Collector instructions on relief and rescue activities, and instructs him to ensure that the injured receive medical attention. Rajasthan CM wrote on Twitter in Hindi, "In connection with the bus-truck accident in Barmer, after talking to the District Collector, Barmer, on the phone, he has been directed regarding relief and rescue operations. The best treatment will be ensured to the injured."

बाड़मेर में हुई बस-ट्रक दुर्घटना के संबंध में जिला कलेक्टर, बाड़मेर से फोन पर वार्ता कर राहत-बचाव कार्यों के संबंध में निर्देशित किया है। घायलों का बेहतर से बेहतर इलाज सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 10, 2021

So far, ten bodies have been recovered from the crash scene by rescuers. Following the incident, district administration and police authorities arrived on the scene, reports added. The collision has caused a major traffic jam on the highway. According to one of the passengers, the bus left Balotra at 9:55 a.m., at which time a tanker approaching from the opposite direction collided with the bus, causing it to catch fire, according to a report.

After getting information about the incident, Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Sharma, Minister-in-charge of Barmer district Sukhram Bishnoi, Pachpadra MLA Madan Prajapat reached the spot, the report added. Barmer District Collector Lok Bandhu and Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava also left for the spot from the district headquarters.

Last month, four persons were killed in a collision between a truck and a four-wheeler in Rajasthan's Barmer district, according to police. According to them, the accident occurred on a major highway near the Sindhari police station. "Four people perished as a result of the incident," local SHO Baldev Ram had told PTI

