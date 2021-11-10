Rajasthan: 5 Killed In Bus Collision In Barmer; CM Assures 'best Treatment' To All Injured

Last Updated:

On Wednesday, a private bus caught fire after colliding with a tanker trailer near Bhandiyawas on Jodhpur Highway in the Barmer district of Rajasthan.

In a massive road mishap on Wednesday, a private bus, loaded with passengers, caught fire after colliding with a tanker trailer near Bhandiyawas on Jodhpur Highway of Pachpadra police station area of ​​Barmer district in Rajasthan. At least 5 persons are said to have died, according to news agency ANI. The bus had a total of 25 passengers on board when the tragedy occurred, said reports. Several people faced severe injuries and have been admitted to Nahata Hospital in Balotra, according to reports.  

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gives the District Collector instructions on relief and rescue activities, and instructs him to ensure that the injured receive medical attention. Rajasthan CM wrote on Twitter in Hindi, "In connection with the bus-truck accident in Barmer, after talking to the District Collector, Barmer, on the phone, he has been directed regarding relief and rescue operations. The best treatment will be ensured to the injured."

So far, ten bodies have been recovered from the crash scene by rescuers. Following the incident, district administration and police authorities arrived on the scene, reports added. The collision has caused a major traffic jam on the highway.  According to one of the passengers, the bus left Balotra at 9:55 a.m., at which time a tanker approaching from the opposite direction collided with the bus, causing it to catch fire, according to a report. 

After getting information about the incident, Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Sharma, Minister-in-charge of Barmer district Sukhram Bishnoi, Pachpadra MLA Madan Prajapat reached the spot, the report added. Barmer District Collector Lok Bandhu and Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargava also left for the spot from the district headquarters.

Four dead in Barmer road crash

Last month, four persons were killed in a collision between a truck and a four-wheeler in Rajasthan's Barmer district, according to police.  According to them, the accident occurred on a major highway near the Sindhari police station.  "Four people perished as a result of the incident," local SHO Baldev Ram had told PTI

