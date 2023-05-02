Last Updated:

Rajasthan: After 11 Days Of Protest, Mali Community Call Off Stir For Separate Quota

Members of the Mali community in Rajasthan, who had blocked a highway for the last 11 days demanding 12 per cent reservation in jobs and higher education, called off their protest after talks with the state OBC Commission.

Press Trust Of India

Members of the Mali community in Rajasthan, who had blocked a highway for the last 11 days demanding 12 per cent reservation in jobs and higher education, called off their protest on Tuesday after talks with the state OBC Commission.

During a meeting on Monday with the commission, a delegation representing the community, while pressing for the quota, had asked it to seek reports from all districts on the socio-economic status of the community and complete the survey in a month's time.

"The commission has written to district collectors to submit a report on the status of the community and we want that the commission conduct the survey at the earliest. We are satisfied with the talks and assurances, and have decided to call off the protest," Murari Lal Saini, convener of the Phule Aarakshan Sangarsh Samiti, told reporters at the protest site in Arauda village in Bharatpur district.

He, however, said if action is not taken, community members will discuss a strategy to take press their demands. The Samiti is leading the demonstration.

The protest was called off following discussions with the demonstrators after the Monday meeting, Saini said.

Members from the Saini, Mali, Kushwah, Shakya and Maurya groups had blocked the Jaipur-Agra highway by putting stones on the road at the village.

These groups belong to the Mali community and are categorised as other backward classes (OBC). They are demanding separate 12 per cent reservation in jobs and higher education.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who belongs to the Mali community, in a meeting with the delegation on April 25, had assured that the survey will be done the OBC Commission.

