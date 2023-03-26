Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Observes 'Earth Hour'

'Earth Hour' was observed at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence here for an hour from 8.30 pm on Saturday, according to an official statement.

"To use energy resources judiciously and to give the message of environmental protection, electricity was kept off for one hour from 8.30 pm today," it said.

During this, lights and electrical equipment were also switched off in various offices located at the chief minister's residence, the statement added.