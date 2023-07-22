Rajasthan Govt Tables Country's First Gig Workers Bill

Rajasthan government on Friday tabled the Rajasthan Platform Based GIG Workers (registration and welfare) Bill, 2023 – country's first such – which seeks to guarantee social security to gig workers.

The bill provisions for monetary penalties if an aggregator fails to comply with the Act.

The state government may impose a fine up to Rs 5 lakh for the first contravention and up to Rs 50 lakh for subsequent contravention.

Under the bill, the state will constitute a 'The Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers Welfare Board' which will ensure registration of gig workers and aggregators operating in the state.

The bill also aims to set up a welfare fee deduction mechanism that will be integrated with the aggregator app.

The government also seeks to set up a monitoring mechanism to review compliance of provisions of the Act and to verify if the welfare fee is being deducted regularly.

The bill says that a part of the welfare fee will be contributed by the aggregator on the basis of each transaction, or as notified by the state government.

The bill will give gig workers a unique ID which will be applicable across platforms.

The ID will enable such workers to access general and specific social security schemes, heard in case there is a complaint, and participate in all decisions taken for their welfare through representation in the board.