Rajasthan: Jaipur Tennis Coach Charged For Raping Teen Player, Investigation Initiated

A Rajasthan tennis coach Gaurang Nalwaya was arrested, on June 1, on the charges of allegedly raping a 17-year-old female player at a sports training centre in the capital city of Rajasthan. The police informed that the incident took place at a sports training centre on the pretext of selection for a domestic tournament.

According to the complaint filed by the minor girl, coach Gaurang Nalwaya trained her at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur and in the name of training, the player was assaulted by the accused Coach.

"In the latest instance, the coach allegedly raped her on the pretext of selecting her for a tournament in Udaipur," the police said. "A case has been lodged against the coach. Investigation into the complaint has been initiated and a search is on for the accused," Jyoti Nagar police station SHO Saroj Dhayal said.

Coach Gaurang Nalwaya has been serving at the state government-run facility since 2012, while the girl began training there in 2019 and has participated in several tournaments outside Jaipur, the officials informed.

'Minor player assaulted by Coach many times'

The incident became known to the girl's parents when they observed changes in the minor's behaviour and tried to talk it out with her. Upon being asked, the girl broke down and shared her ordeal at the hands of Coach Gaurang Nalwaya, who she alleged raped her repeatedly, police released in their statement.

The police also informed that if more cases come to light against the Rajasthan Tennis Coach, they would add those in the FIR lodged against him.

(With PTI inputs)