Rajasthan: Masked Miscreants Mercilessly Thrash Man With Baseball Bats In Jodhpur

A disturbing episode of inhumanity surfaced from Rajasthan's Jodhpur where a group of miscreants was seen brutally assaulting a defenceless man with rods and baseball bats. In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic Media Network, the attackers were seen blindly beating the man to the pulp who was on the ground crouched in a ball-like position. As many as 10 individuals with their faces covered with a cloth were seen bludgeoning the victim while another held him by his hair.

(CCTV footage showed almost a dozen attackers thrashing the victim)

According to Republic's sources, the case was reported in the Chainpura Bawdi area of Mandore in Jodhpur. The attackers had used what looked like iron rods and baseball bats to attack the victim. Several injuries and fractures were reported on the victim after the merciless thrashing which took place at a car garage.

However, the reason for the unidentified men beating up the victim has not been ascertained yet. Meanwhile, the Mandore police station has lodged a complaint and has launched an investigation into the matter.