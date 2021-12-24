Rajasthan: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Kota; Six Fire Engines At Spot

In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory near City Mall in Rajasthan's Kota district on Friday morning. As many as six fire engines had reached the spot and a firefighting operation is underway. All the common people and other staff members have been evacuated from the spot due to the severity of the fire.

Rajasthan | Fire breaks out at a chemical factory near City Mall in Kota district; Five fire engines at the spot pic.twitter.com/KBPNQXKse5 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, however, a big loss of material is being suspected in this massive fire, and efforts are being made to control the fire by the local administration. Top officers of the fire brigade and the police reached the spot to take control of the situation. The police also evacuate the people from the other buildings around the chemical factory. More inputs are awaited.

Massive fire in Rajasthan's Alwar

The latest fire incident comes two days after a godown in the Neemrana area of Alwar district with 44,000 units of air conditioners of a Japanese firm kept in it gutted in a major fire at Neemrana in Alwar district, police said on Tuesday.

Bhiwadi (Alwar) Superintendent of Police Ram Moorty Joshi had said the fire broke out in the godown on Monday night which could be controlled only by Tuesday morning. 'There were around 44,000 units of AC kept in the godown. They all were destroyed. Fire brigades from Alwar and Haryana had to be pressed into service to douse the flames,' he said. 'Prima facie, short circuit appears to be the reason behind the fire,' he added.

Last week, one BSF jawan had lost his life while five others were injured in a mortar explosion in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. The blast had occurred during routine training of the BSF personnel at the Kishangarh Firing Range. Six injured officials were taken to Ramgarh hospital for medical aid. However, one constable succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Image: Twitter/@ANI