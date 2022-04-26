Rajasthan: Patient Dies Due To Power Failure In Kota's New Medical College Hospital

A tragic incident is being reported from Rajasthan's Kota city, where a person lost his life after he was treated in the dark due to a power failure in the hospital. Videos from the same are going rounds on social media. It has been reported that the power failure lasted for over 3 hours, causing great distress to 300 patients admitted to the hospital who are currently being treated in the surgical, ICU and COVID wards.

A person in Rajasthan's Kota dies due to power failure in the hospital

Reportedly, visuals of New Medical College Hospital of Kota where the struggle to save the life of the patient has taken the internet by storm. Where the patient's treatment was going on in the dark after the hospital had a power outrage. The relatives lit a torch from the mobile in the emergency ward and the doctor gave CPR to the patient. During this time several other patients faced the heat and many were critically ill. They were treated by doctors in the dark and given CPR. Reports suggest that one of the patients lost his life due to this.

One of the hospital staff opened up about the struggle that they faced during the operation. He says that the struggle continued for a long time and they faced a lot of problems and tried their best to save the patient. Moreover, he is also seen revealing that the patient died due to his deteriorating health condition and not merely due to power failure as he was seriously unwell from the morning.

A similar case happened in Kota earlier

The Supreme court sought a response from the Rajasthan government after 100 infants had died in the Kota hospital. Post which a plea was filed seeking a probe into the death of over 100 infants at a hospital in Kota. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued a notice to the state government on a plea filed by noted doctor KK Aggarwal and social worker B Mishra seeking a probe into the death of new-born babies due to a lack of equipment at a government hospital in Kota.

Image: Republic World